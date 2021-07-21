UrduPoint.com
Chinese Envoy Expresses Satisfaction Over Dasu Bus Tragedy Probe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 09:00 PM

Chinese envoy expresses satisfaction over Dasu bus tragedy probe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong Wednesday expressing satisfaction over the ongoing probe related to Dasu bus tragedy appreciated the efforts of interior ministry in frustrating conspiracies being hatched against Sino-Pak relations.

The ambassador during a visit to the residence of Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed discussed the bilateral relations and agreed to complete the ongoing investigations of Dasu bus mishap as soon as possible.

Both the dignitaries reiterated that no inimical element could pose any threat to Pakistan-China relations.

The Chinese envoy wished greetings to the minister and expressed best regards for the people of Pakistan on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the loss of precious lives of Chinese nationals in Dasu bus incident.



