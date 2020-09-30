UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Experts Working Round The Clock On BRT Buses: Spokesman

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 01:30 PM

Chinese experts working round the clock on BRT buses: Spokesman

A team of Chinese experts from the company which provided buses for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Peshawar, was busy in detailed inspection of the buses and route after the service was halted in the wake of four fire incidents on BRT vehicles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :A team of Chinese experts from the company which provided buses for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Peshawar, was busy in detailed inspection of the buses and route after the service was halted in the wake of four fire incidents on BRT vehicles.

Spokesman for Trans Peshawar, the company that runs BRT said experts from the bus company were taking round the clock detailed assessment of the buses from all aspects.

After a complete checkup of the buses and rectification of the shortcomings, he said the BRT service will resume.

He said all the buses of BRT were in warranty and to make them more travel worthy and reliable and avert recurrence of fire incidents, some state-of-the-art parts and gadgets were being installed in these buses.

He said the team of Chinese experts was confident that the buses will show improved performance once rectified and made more reliable.

Related Topics

Peshawar Fire China Company Vehicles All From

Recent Stories

Int'l Day of Older Persons to be marked on Thursda ..

34 seconds ago

Macron Says Will Discuss Kabakh Situation With Put ..

36 seconds ago

Turkey detains 13 foreign suspected IS members in ..

37 seconds ago

World Athletics to introduce Road Running Champion ..

38 seconds ago

German court opens 'dieselgate' trial of ex-Audi b ..

41 seconds ago

Europe markets diverge in early deals

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.