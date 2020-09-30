Chinese experts working round the clock on BRT buses: Spokesman

A team of Chinese experts from the company which provided buses for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Peshawar, was busy in detailed inspection of the buses and route after the service was halted in the wake of four fire incidents on BRT vehicles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :A team of Chinese experts from the company which provided buses for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Peshawar, was busy in detailed inspection of the buses and route after the service was halted in the wake of four fire incidents on BRT vehicles.

Spokesman for Trans Peshawar, the company that runs BRT said experts from the bus company were taking round the clock detailed assessment of the buses from all aspects.

After a complete checkup of the buses and rectification of the shortcomings, he said the BRT service will resume.

He said all the buses of BRT were in warranty and to make them more travel worthy and reliable and avert recurrence of fire incidents, some state-of-the-art parts and gadgets were being installed in these buses.

He said the team of Chinese experts was confident that the buses will show improved performance once rectified and made more reliable.