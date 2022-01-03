UrduPoint.com

Chinese Internet Firms Log $223 Bln In Revenue In Jan-Nov 2021

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2022 | 10:51 PM

Chinese internet firms log $223 bln in revenue in Jan-Nov 2021

China's Internet sector registered robust growth in business revenue and profits in the first 11 months of 2021, serving as a key driver to shore up the country's economic growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :China's Internet sector registered robust growth in business revenue and profits in the first 11 months of 2021, serving as a key driver to shore up the country's economic growth.

The business revenue of major Internet and related service companies in the country amounted to about 1.42 trillion Yuan (about $222.7 billion) during the period, surging 22.3 percent from a year ago, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) showed.

Specifically, revenue from information services maintained rapid growth, thanks to the strong performance of audio and video service providers, online gaming firms, and news platforms, Xinhua news agency reported .

From January to November, major Internet and related service companies raked in a total of 128 billion yuan in profits, a 14.8-percent increase from the same period a year ago, MIIT data showed.

Spending on research and development in major Internet and related service companies rose 5.6 percent year on year to 67.01 billion yuan in the first 11 months. The growth rate went up by 3 percentage points from that registered in the first 10 months.

MIIT statistics cover enterprises with annual revenue from internet services of above 5 million yuan in the previous year.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Business Driver Same January November From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

PM Imran Khan's is globally acknowledged: Shibli F ..

PM Imran Khan's is globally acknowledged: Shibli Faraz

2 minutes ago
 Cloudy to rainy weather in most parts of Balochist ..

Cloudy to rainy weather in most parts of Balochistan on Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 Dutch to reopen schools despite virus cases rising ..

Dutch to reopen schools despite virus cases rising

2 minutes ago
 US Senate to Vote on Filibuster Rules by January 1 ..

US Senate to Vote on Filibuster Rules by January 17 to Advance Voting Rights Bil ..

2 minutes ago
 Turkey, US to Discuss F-35 Program in Early 2022 M ..

Turkey, US to Discuss F-35 Program in Early 2022 Meeting in Washington - Defense ..

5 minutes ago
 UK's Johnson Urged to Make New Year's Commitments ..

UK's Johnson Urged to Make New Year's Commitments to Tackle Climate Change

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.