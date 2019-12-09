UrduPoint.com
Chinese Thinktank Meet Pakistani Counterparts

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 11:26 PM

Chinese thinktank meet Pakistani counterparts

Scholars from the China Foreign Affairs University (CFAU) met their counterparts from Lahore Council for World Affairs (LCWA) in the first round of talks at the Gymkhana here on Monday

The CFAU delegation comprising Prof. Shi Yi, Dean, Department of English and International Studies, Prof. Gao Shangtaa, Institute of International Relations, and Prof. Ren Yuanuhe, Department of Diplomacy and Foreign Affairs Management is visiting Pakistan from 8 to 12 December on the invitation of LCWA, a Lahore based thinktank.

Both sides agreed upon regular interaction between LCWA and CFAU for promoting mutual understanding on important bilateral, regional and global issues.

The Chinese delegation dilated upon importance China gives to its friendly relations and cooperation with Pakistan, adding China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a concrete manifestation of the Chinese desire to strengthen ties and strategic partnership between the two countries.

Both sides, during the afternoon session, discussed current political and strategic situation in South Asia with particular reference to growing Indo-US strategic cooperation and the rise of Hindutva in India. The two sides exchanged views on ways to address the emerging challenges to peace and security and options for the resolution of root causes of tensions in South Asia, especially the Kashmir dispute.

President LCWA, ambassador Javid Husain expressed the hope that candid and in-depth exchange of views between the two sides would lead to a better understanding of respective perceptions and expectations and engender fresh ideas on developing new avenues in bilateral cooperation.

Prof. Shi Yi warmly reciprocated the sentiments and expressed the hope that an LCWA delegation would visit Beijing sometime next year to continue the process of exchange of views.

Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin, retired ambassadors of Pakistan and others attended the dinner hosted by the LCWA.

