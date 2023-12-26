Open Menu

Christmas Celebrated Amid Tight Security

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2023 | 12:00 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Christmas was celebrated in Rawalpindi with traditional services at churches, prayers for peace, exchange of gifts, cake-cutting ceremonies, and family reunions were the hallmark of the special occasion.

The city churches Cathedral Church, Lalkurti, and Protestant Church at Mall Road, Saint Anthony Church in Satellite Town, Saint Joseph’s Cathedral Church in Dhoke Syedan, Cathedral Church Chakra, Cathedral Church Hanif Colony and Saint Mary’s Church in Sher Zaman Colony were decorated with colourful lights.

Special prayers were also offered for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Archbishop of Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Dr. Joseph Arshad while talking to this agency said that the Christmas event symbolized a significant truth of spiritual life, adding that the prophet Jesus was born at a time when ignorance, superstition, greed, hatred, and hypocrisy prevailed upon the land.

Congratulating the Christian community on Christmas Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad urged the Christians to follow and promote the teachings of Christ for peace, tranquillity, and security and renew their pledge to play a role in the development and prosperity of the beloved homeland.

He said that the Christian community worships freely at Churches with full unity and security. He also thanked the government, including the district administration, for making all the arrangements including foolproof security at the Churches for Christmas.

A special ceremony was held at Lalkurti Church to mark the occasion. Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta attended the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Police made elaborate security arrangements on the eve of Christmas. According to a Police spokesman, 5,000 police personnel were deployed in the city and special deployment was ensured at churches and public places to avoid any untoward incident. “No one was allowed to park vehicles near churches. Walk-through gates were installed at the entrance of the churches and the visitors were checked through metal detectors,” he added.

Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khurrum Ali visited churches to monitor the security arrangements over there. City Traffic Police (CTP) had prepared a special traffic plan to maintain traffic flow.

