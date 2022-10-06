"Chup Tazia" mourning procession peacefully culminated in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, the main farewell procession of "Chup Tazia" was taken out on Wednesday in the city with full religious devotion and respect.

The farewell mourning procession, after passing through traditional routes, culminated at the designated place.

The district police also adopted stringent security measures to maintain peace and harmony during religious event held on 8th Rabiul Awal every year.

According to district police spokesman, a large number of Police contingents along with Rapid Response Force cops deputed on duty to provide security to the main procession of "Chup Tazia".

The Senior Superintendent of Police Amjad Ahmed Shaikh praised the police force for discharging their duty with dedication due to which mourning procession culminated peacefully.

Due to security reasons, cellular services remain suspended during "Chup Tazia" mourning procession in the city.