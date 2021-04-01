CIA Lahore recovered Rs 68mln valuables during March

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The CIA Lahore recovered valuables worth Rs 68 million including jewelry, car, diamonds and cash from the criminals during the month of March.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar stated this while talking to the media at CIA Headquarters Model Town Lahore here on Thursday. He said that the CIA solved cases of murders, blind murder, dacoity and robbery and arrested the accused involved in heinous crimes. the CIA police arrested six accused in a dacoity incident at a house of a doctor, Irfan-ul-Haq. The accused were identified as Shafqat, Arsalan, Sarfraz, Ehtasham and Ali. The police recovered Rs 20.5 million valuables from them including Rs 2800,000 in cash, a car, 128-tola gold, diamonds and mobile-phones.

The police also arrested 13 alleged criminals in the incidents of dacoity and robbery and recovered valuables worth Rs 36.7 million from them.

The CCPO Lahore said that the CIA also arrested one Arsalan, who had allegedly killed a citizen Hassan. The CIA also arrested two other killers -- Abdullah and Ahsan, who had allegedly killed one Fiaz. Yet another alleged killer, Javed, was also arrested, who had murdered a man Shehbaz on a petty dispute of only Rs 45,000.

The CIA also recovered unlawful weapons from an arms dealer, Asif Naeem, along with 13 latest rifles, 18 pistols and hundreds of bullets and cartridges.

The CIA police recovered fire-arms in huge quantity worth millions of rupees and arrested four inter-provincial arms dealers during the same period.

The recovered jewelry and cash money were handed over to their actual owners in a ceremony after the press conference by the CCPO Lahore.

Separately, the Lahore Police retrieved 218 plots worth billion of rupees from the land grabbers during the last three months.