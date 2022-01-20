UrduPoint.com

CIC Delivers Lectures To PESD Officials On RTI

Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Punjab Mehboob Qadir on Thursday visited the Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Headquarters and delivered an awareness lecture to Public Information Officers (PIOs) of Punjab Emergency Services Department on Punjab Transparency and Right to Information Act

DG Punjab Emergency Service Department Dr Rizwan Naseer said that the purpose to organize this awareness session was to aware all PIOs of the Service on the Information Act to ensure transparency and good governance.

On the occasion, Dr. Rizwan Naseer briefed CIC Mehboob Qadir that PESD was established under the Punjab Emergency Service Act 2006 for professional management of emergencies such as road accidents, medical emergency, building collapse, fire, hazardous material incidents, explosions, flood and water rescue, and animal rescue, etc.

He also briefed that Rescue 1122 had rescued millions of emergency victims through timely response to the emergency ambulance, rescue and fire services, and community emergency teams while maintaining its swift response and standards in all districts of Punjab.

The DG briefed that PESD had designated all DEOs as PIOs and Head of Information as CPIO to address the public queries as per the Information Act.

CIC Punjab Mehboob Qadir appreciated the gesture of PESD to seek the assistance of the commission to conduct the orientation workshop. He said it reflected the vision of the leadership of the Emergency Service about transparency which was imperative to achieve further efficiency and credibility of emergency service in the public eye.

Mehboob Qadir delivered a detailed lecture on RTI Act and provided guidance on frequently asked questions, advantages of proactive disclosure & response to other queries. The DEOs/PIOs also asked various questions pertaining to RTI Act and CIC Punjab shared his experiences with reference to different issues and judgments to enlighten the PIOs of the Service.

At the end, DG Rescue Punjab thanked the CIC Punjab for visiting Rescue Headquarters and delivering a lecture to Rescue officers.

