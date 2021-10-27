CII asks Punjab to take strict action against presenters of 'Hoor' in Milad procession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on Wednesday asked Punjab government to take strict action against the organizers of an Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession for presenting a woman without Hijab as 'Hoor' in a procession taken out in Multan on 12 Rabi ul Awwal, to avoid recurrence of such acts.

The meeting of the council presided over by its chairman Qibla Ayaz demanded investigations of the incident of presenting a women as 'Hoor'.

The council decided to write a letter to managements of educational institutes to check harassment cases in their respective institutions. The council added that a national conference should be convened for devising a consensus strategy to tackle such incidents. The council also decided to write a letter to Wafaq-ul-Madaris for holding a debate on harassment issue.

The council declared the chemical castration of rapist (declared in Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020) as un Islamic and stressed awarding alternate punishment to rapists.

CII expressed its resentment of the repeated incidents of fire at Margalla hill forests and directed the capital development authority (CDA) to ensure protection of forests and punish the culprits.

CII asked Ulemas to establish Quranic garden in their seminaries and plant different types of trees and plants mentioned in the holy book. The council urged prayer leaders to disseminate Islamic teachings regarding environment protection and tree plantation in Friday sermons.The council lauded the setting up of Rehmatul lil Alameen Authority as a welcome step. The council endorsed Alternative dispute resolution (ADR) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The council endorsed Ruet e Hilal committee bill and suggested organizing various training sessions in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about Ruet e Hilal sighting.

The council endorsed 'The Compulsory Teaching of Arabic Language Bill 2020' and declared that taking measures for teaching Arabic language was religious and constitutional obligation.

The council also suggested to introduce Persian, Turkish and Chinese languages as optional subjects in higher education institutions.