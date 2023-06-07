CII condemns desecration of martyrs' memorials, targeting of military installations

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on Wednesday, expressing deep sorrow and regret over the events that unfolded on May 9, strongly asserted that the tragic incidents of that day should not be overlooked

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on Wednesday, expressing deep sorrow and regret over the events that unfolded on May 9, strongly asserted that the tragic incidents of that day should not be overlooked.

It observed that on May 9, memorials of martyrs were openly desecrated, and significant military installations such as Jinnah House (Corps Commander House) were deliberately targeted.

These acts of aggression resulted in the destruction of symbols representing national unity and the defense of Pakistan, it said adding that numerous public properties suffered severe damages.

The council said the international media extensively covered these incidents, while the Indian media, for several days, conveyed them in an insulting and satirical manner, subjecting Pakistan to ridicule.

However, amidst this unfortunate series of events, the entire nation, including leaders of political and religious parties, unanimously condemned these actions, it said adding that they expressed profound sadness and regret, acknowledging this dark chapter in Pakistan's history.

It said the nation demonstrated its solidarity with fellow countrymen and unequivocally rejected the vandalism of national pride and revered symbols like military installations and martyrs' memorials.

During the meeting, the council emphasized the expectation that the law enforcement agencies and courts would ensure justice for those responsible for the attacks on military installations, Jinnah House, national buildings, and historical heritage.

It called for thorough investigations and appropriate punishment for the planners and facilitators involved, aiming to prevent such incidents from recurring. These measures were crucial to establishing Pakistan as a safe, peaceful, and robust country, restoring national integrity, law and order, and economic and social stability, it added.

The council also expressed deep regret for incidents in recent years where mobs attempted to take the law into their own hands.

It consistently maintained that only the state possessed the authority to administer justice through judicial investigations, strictly prohibiting vigilante actions and the unwarranted killing of individuals. Such behavior stood in direct violation of both Shariah and the Constitution of Pakistan, it maintained.

To effectively address these concerns, the council proposed the establishment of special courts that would promptly handle cases related to such incidents as this measure would help prevent public unrest and ensure that the rule of law was upheld.

The causes and motivations behind these events, as well as potential remedies and solutions, were thoroughly discussed during the December 20, 2021 meeting, in the context of the Sialkot tragedy, it said adding that the comprehensive recommendations were formulated to address these issues effectively.

The Council of Islamic Ideology also expressed reservations regarding the recent decision (April 12, 2023) made by a two-member bench of the Supreme Court in the "Jalan" drama case.

It believed that these decisions did not align with the principles of Shariat and were inconsistent with Article 19 of the Constitution.

The council raised concerns about the definitions and applications of obscenity, sexual orientation, and tolerance in the court's judgment.

It feared that such remarks and techniques employed in the honorable judges' decisions may contribute to an increase in obscene dramas being aired on media platforms, with detrimental effects on societal relationships.

As a response, it decided to address these concerns by writing a letter to the registrar of the Supreme Court.

However, amidst these concerns, the council commended Justice Qazi Faiz Isa for his recent judgment on women's inheritance, which called for penalties against those who deprived sisters and wives of their rightful property.

This judgment was seen as a positive step toward upholding women's rights, and the council suggested that an official women's rights day be designated by the government to raise awareness about these rights within the framework of Shariah.

Furthermore, it expressed its appreciation for the Federal Shariat Court's recent decision on the Transgender Act, stating that it aligned with the recommendations put forth by the Council of Islamic Ideology.

During the meeting, the council emphasized the importance of a plantation campaign and proposed the establishment of Quranic Gardens at the district and tehsil levels. These gardens would feature plants and trees mentioned in the Holy Quran and Prophetic Hadiths, he added.

The council believed that this campaign would receive public acceptance and play a significant role in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change.

The meeting was attended by several esteemed members, including Malana Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Maulana Syed Zia Allah Shah Bukhari, Allama Dr. Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Dr. Abu Al Hasan, Muhammad Shah Al-Azhari, Dr. Umair Mahmood Siddiqui, Pir Syed Muhammad Habib Irfani, Maulana Sahibzada Junaid Amin, Malakullah Bakhsh Kaliar, Justice (Rtd) Zafar Iqbal Chaudhry, Justice (Rtd) Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi, Muhammad Jalaluddin Advocate, Maulana Naseem Ali Shah, Allama Dr. Abdul Ghafur Rashid, and Farida Rahim. Mufti Muhammad Zubair and Allama Dr. Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naimi were unable to attend the meeting due to foreign travel and personal engagements.