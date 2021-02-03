CIT system to improve quality of investigation, inquiries: NAB Chairman

NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal Wednesday said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had introduced the Combined Investigation Team (CIT) system to benefit from the collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, besides improving the quality of inquiries and investigation of corruption cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal Wednesday said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had introduced the Combined Investigation Team (CIT) system to benefit from the collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, besides improving the quality of inquiries and investigation of corruption cases.

Presiding over a meeting here to review the performance of operation and prosecution divisions, he directed the officers concerned to pursue corruption cases vigorously after collecting solid documentary evidence.

The NAB chairman said corruption was the mother of all evils and the Bureau was committed to make Pakistan free of the menace. Logical conclusion of mega corruption cases was its top priority, he added.

According to a NAB press release, an effective monitoring and evaluation system has been devised at NAB headquarters and all regional bureaus to monitor the performance of NAB headquarters and all regional bureaus.

NAB was the first chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum. NAB was the focal institute of the United Nations Convention against corruption.

Since inception, the Bureau has directly and indirectly recovered Rs 714 billion from corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer.

The chairman directed NAB officials to redouble their efforts to bring the corrupt to justice and recover money looted from innocent Pakistani citizens. Hard work, dedication, commitment and professionalism always added value to the quality and standard of work, he added.

He directed all the regional bureaus to respect all those who come to the NAB as bureau believes in respecting the self-esteem of all suspects.

Special cells have been set up at NAB headquarters and all regional bureaus to register the grievances of the business community, he added.

All matters relating to sales tax and income tax, he said, had been referred to the FBR (Federal board of Revenue) in accordance with the law.

He directed enhancing effective liaison among Operations Division, Regional Bureaus and Prosecution Division in order to enhance the quality and standard of work so as the corrupt elements could be brought to justice.

NAB cases should be pursued on the basis of solid documentary evidence in accordance with the law.

NAB's awareness strategy has been appreciated by the World Economic Forum and other organizations for making people aware about the harmful effects of corruption.