Citizen centric policing a must to improve police efficiency: Raja Basharat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat has said that the citizen centric policing was a must to improve Police Department efficiency.

Addressing a ceremony at the Punjab Police Officers Mess as the chief guest here on Friday, he said the Citizens Centric Policing Conference (CCPC) was a good effort of the Punjab Police and it implementation of its recommendations would provide relief to the common people and strengthen trust between the police and citizens.

Raja Basharat said that for the first time, the Punjab Police had taken such a practical step for the convenience of citizens, instead of amending the law or demanding resources from the government. He said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, practical steps of people-friendly policing would further improve the process of police service delivery.

Raja Basharat said the Punjab government was ready to extend all possible cooperation to upgrade the Police Act 1934 while the supervisory officers would have to play their role more diligently and efficiently in providing services to the people and controlling crime. He said that with the practical steps taken after the conference, all the police stations and police offices of the province would be able to play an important role in solving problems of the citizens.

In his address, the IG Punjab said a detailed roadmap had been prepared for transformation of the police force into police service. Under the plan, the Punjab Police, while remaining within its jurisdiction, would take immediate practical steps to implement whatever it could for citizen-centric policing, including convenience, service and protection of citizens.

He said that during the three-day conference, jointly organised by the USIP, experts from various fields including police officers and judiciary, reviewed all the issues in detail and made important recommendations for the future roadmap.

"An action plan has also been formulated to strengthen the identity of Punjab Police as a people-friendly police force," the IGP said. He said that Punjab Police had been setting up new programs in the style of service centres, special initiative police stations and women safety app for the convenience of citizens, while special attention would be paid to monitoring and inspection to maintain the usefulness of these projects.

At the function, three committees of the conference discussed citizen centric policing model. Covering topics such as improving experiences and policing gender crimes, he made recommendations that were well received by the audience.

IGP Punjab Inam Ghani presented a souvenir to Minister Raja Basharat.