Citizens appreciate RWMC, RCB for removing 13,845 tons entrails of sacrificial animals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :The residents of Rawalpindi city and Cantonment areas have appreciated performance of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) as both the departments successfully completed the Eid ul Azha cleanliness operations and removed nearly 13,845 tons entrails of sacrificial animals during three days.

This year, excellent arrangements were witnessed in Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas to remove entrails of sacrificial animals and the efforts of the departments concerned have been hailed largely by the citizens.

According to details, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) done good job on the eve of Eid ul Azha as the operations in their respective areas were completed on Friday evening.

Faisal, a resident of Peoples Colony said, this year excellent cleanliness work was done by RCB sanitary workers during Eidul Azha days.

According to RCB spokesman, the sanitation staff removed over 4345 tons entrails of sacrificial animals on Eid ul Azha.

He informed that the cleanliness campaign was kicked off at 6 AM on July 21 and during three days of Eid ul Azha, nearly 1350 complaints were received and addressed properly.

The spokesman informed that RCB had finalized a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid to dispose of entrails of sacrificial animals while 800 sanitary workers, 22 sanitary supervisors and four public health officers were performing their duties in Cantt areas during Eid holidays.

The authorities concerned on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB Muhammad Farooq Ali Malik and President Cantonment Board, Brig Ijaz Qamar Kiani, had formulated a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha under which all available resources were utilized to accomplish the task during Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

He said over 144 vehicles including dumpers, tractor trolleys, pick-ups, compactors, trucks, excavators, with a large number of hand-carts were used to remove garbage, entrails of animals and offal from all Cantonment areas.

Over 25,000 garbage bags were distributed among the residents, he said adding, 10 garbage transfer points were also set up in different areas. He further informed that after completion of the cleaning task, all collection points and other areas were cleaned and sprayed.

Tahir, a resident of Asghar Mall area and others told that RWMC sanitary workers had completed all cleanliness work and removed entrails and offal of the animals from city areas.

According to RWMC spokesman, over 9500 tons entrails were removed under Eid-ul-Azha cleanliness operation.

He informed that on the directions of Punjab Government and MD RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarrar, RWMC and Albayrak Operation Department launched a successful cleanliness operation on Eid-Ul-Azha. 3539 workers took part in cleanliness operations while 413 vehicles were used to complete the task. 53 transfer stations were established at various locations in the Rawalpindi & Murree cities where offals, entrails and other wastes of sacrificial animals were dumped temporarily and later removed through dumpers and heavy vehicles.

Eight complaint camps were set up in Rawalpindi, Taxila, Gojar Khan, Kallar Syedan, Kahuta and Murree to receive the complaints regarding cleanliness. All the transfer stations were cleaned and sprayed properly. The roads were washed and cleaned by Company's Mechanical Sweeper and Washers.

The entire cleanliness operation was supervised and monitored by the Senior Manager Operations in order to ensure the timely collection and proper disposal of offals and other waste of the sacrificial animals.

MD RWMC, Awais Manzoor Tarar visited all complaint camps and transfer stations of Rawalpindi and expressed satisfaction over performance of station staff, he informed.

The citizens also appreciated performance of RWMC and Albayrak for timely completion of the task.

