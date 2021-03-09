UrduPoint.com
Citizens Express Concerns Over Illegal Hunting Of Migratory Birds

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 12:55 PM

Citizens express concerns over illegal hunting of migratory birds

Citizens demanded of action against illegal hunting of migratory birds especially near Taunsa Barrage and along belt of Indus River

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Citizens demanded of action against illegal hunting of migratory birds especially near Taunsa Barrage and along belt of Indus River.

Local people namely Muhammad Aslam, Nayab Haider, Shabbir Hussain, Nadir Baloch and some others taking to APP here stated that a good number of migratory birds were observed along the belt of Indus River.

Illegal hunters have set up camps for hunting of the birds including "Neelsir, Murghabi, Magh" and some other species. The hunters supply meat of the birds to different hotels.

The citizens demanded of government to take immediate action against illegal hunting in the area. The birds are beauty of atmosphere in the region, they said adding that illegal hunters should be punished.

More Stories From Pakistan

