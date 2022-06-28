UrduPoint.com

Citizens Protest Against Hours Long Load-shedding In Karachi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 28, 2022 | 04:14 PM

Citizens protest against hours long load-shedding in Karachi

The residents of Mauripur continue to protest on Mauripur Road since yesterday (Monday). Traffic from the ICI bridge to the Lyari Expressway remained suspended.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2022) The citizens took to the streets again against hours long load-shedding in Karachi on Tuesday.

The residents of Mauripur continued to protest on Mauripur Road since yesterday (Monday). Traffic from the ICI bridge to the Lyari Expressway remained suspended.

A major traffic jam caused by a long queue of large trailers and trucks also blocked the road connecting the ICI bridge to the SITE area and Mauripur Road.

In response to it, the Police arrested four protesters and used water canons to disperse them.

According to the sources, the country’s supply is 22,500 megawatts while the demand is 28,000 megawatts, leaving a shortfall of 5,500 megawatts — this has led to several hours of power outages.

The load-shedding time went up to 18 hours in a day in Karachi’s Gadap Town. Shah Faisal Colony, Malir, Surjani Town, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, areas around Jahangir Road, Sultanabad and Kala Pul, among some other areas also witnessed power outages of 14 hours or more.

A day earlier, people protested in Teen Hatti, Saddar Preedy Street, Jubilee Market, Shah Faisal Colony, Surjani Town, University Road, MT Khan Road, Nishtar Road, and 14 other areas.

A K-Electric spokesperson said that the power supply company initiated an operation in several parts of the city, and as a result, more than 1,397 kilogrammes of kunda wires have been cut off in Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Garden, Bahadurabad, Tipu Sultan, and Saddar.

Related Topics

Karachi Protest Police Water Company Road Traffic Gadap Lyari Malir SITE Shah Faisal Saddar Market From I.C.I. Pakistan Limited

Recent Stories

Careem launches carpooling service

Careem launches carpooling service

6 minutes ago
 England’s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan ..

England’s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan set to retire from internation ..

16 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar is expected to return Pakistan soon

Ishaq Dar is expected to return Pakistan soon

19 minutes ago
 India blocks Radio Pakistan's Twitter account

India blocks Radio Pakistan's Twitter account

55 minutes ago
 Medical team formed to find out the true age of Du ..

Medical team formed to find out the true age of Dua Zehra

1 hour ago
 Maya Ali praises super versatile Saba Qamar's acti ..

Maya Ali praises super versatile Saba Qamar's acting in 'fraud'

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.