Citizens protest against hours long load-shedding in Karachi

The residents of Mauripur continue to protest on Mauripur Road since yesterday (Monday). Traffic from the ICI bridge to the Lyari Expressway remained suspended.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2022) The citizens took to the streets again against hours long load-shedding in Karachi on Tuesday.

A major traffic jam caused by a long queue of large trailers and trucks also blocked the road connecting the ICI bridge to the SITE area and Mauripur Road.

In response to it, the Police arrested four protesters and used water canons to disperse them.

According to the sources, the country’s supply is 22,500 megawatts while the demand is 28,000 megawatts, leaving a shortfall of 5,500 megawatts — this has led to several hours of power outages.

The load-shedding time went up to 18 hours in a day in Karachi’s Gadap Town. Shah Faisal Colony, Malir, Surjani Town, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, areas around Jahangir Road, Sultanabad and Kala Pul, among some other areas also witnessed power outages of 14 hours or more.

A day earlier, people protested in Teen Hatti, Saddar Preedy Street, Jubilee Market, Shah Faisal Colony, Surjani Town, University Road, MT Khan Road, Nishtar Road, and 14 other areas.

A K-Electric spokesperson said that the power supply company initiated an operation in several parts of the city, and as a result, more than 1,397 kilogrammes of kunda wires have been cut off in Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Garden, Bahadurabad, Tipu Sultan, and Saddar.