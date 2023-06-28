Citizens urged not to throw offals, entrails in nullahs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :The citizens particularly those living near nullahs have been urged not to throw offal and entrails of sacrificial animals in drains.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities concerned had been directed to utilize all available resources to ensure cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha.

He said, negligence on the part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against those found absent from duty.

The citizens could use the toll-free number 1139 to register their complaints about the removal of offal and entrails.

He informed that Rawalpindi Waste Management Company on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema had finalized a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha to get rid of entrails of animals under which a large number of points were set up in the city while a control room had also been set up to monitor cleanliness operation.

The sanitation staff would work round the clock to ensure the timely removal of entrails and offal from city areas.

Total 4052 sanitary workers and 463 vehicles would take part in the cleanliness operation during the three days of Eid ul Azha.

17 permanent and 43 mobile transfer stations were set up in this regard, he said and informed that over 10,000 entrails and offal would be shifted to the dumping station and buried underground.

Over 200 officials would supervise the cleanliness operation including 'numberdars' and revenue officers, he said.

He informed that special bags were distributed among the citizens.

11 cattle markets were set up in Rawalpindi district to facilitate the citizens, he said.

Under the plan, all available resources would be utilized to fulfill the task during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays, he added.

