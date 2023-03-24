UrduPoint.com

City Police Prepares Ramazan Security Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2023 | 03:10 PM

City Police prepares Ramazan security plan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Peshawar have prepared a special security plan for ensuring fool-proof security during Ramazan in the city and more than 3000 police officers and personnel have been deployed for the purpose, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Under the plan prepared under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Haroon Rasheed, special snap checking and checkpoints have been established at all entrances and exits to the city.

Under the plan, surveillance of every passer-by, motorcycle rider and the vehicle has been further tightened during snap checking and checkpoints.

In this connection, security on the first Friday of Ramazan remained on high alert across the district and police personnel were deployed at all Masajid across the district.

All Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) themselves monitored the security situation of their respective divisions.

