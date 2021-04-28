Civil hospital Hyderabad converted into state of the art public sector hospital of Sindh: Jatoi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The Director (Admn) Civil Hospital Hyderabad/Jamshoro Abdul Sattar Jatoi Wednesday said Sindh Government had provided state of the art equipment and buildings worth millions of rupees for both hospitals where best possible treatment facilities are being given to the patients free of cost.

While issuing annual performance reports of both the hospitals, Abdul Sattar Jatoi informed that in civil hospital Hyderabad, innovative ICU and High Dependency Unit (HDU) equipped with modern ventilators, monitors and central oxygen system had been established for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

He said a latest high flow nasal device imported from Germany was also installed in the hospitals to save serious patients from being shifted to ventilators.

The high flow nasal devices are available in some selected hospitals of the province which have the capabilities to provide 70 litre of oxygen to the patients in one minute duration, Jatoi said and added that CPAP and BiPAP machines have been provided to both the hospitals for providing treatment facilities to poor patients.

The civil hospitals of Hyderabad and Jamshoro are among the selected hospitals of the province where three big oxygen tanks are established which have storage capacity of 10,000 litres of liquid oxygen, Director (Admn) said and informed that modern ICU and HDU had also been established in Jamshoro hospital for the treatment of the serous patients.

He said 87 bedded two extra wards had also been established at Jamshoro hospital for emergency use where in case of emergency patients could be shifted for treatment purposes.

In Hyderabad and Jamshoro hospitals alternate arrangements are being adopted to face any emergency situation, Abdul Sattar Jatoi added.

He said civil hospital Hyderabad was the second largest hospital of Sindh after civil hospital Karachi where thousands of patients belonging to several districts were getting medical treatment in OPD and indoor facilities.

All coronavirus patients are being given free of cost oxygen and other treatment facilities in civil hospitals which costs Rs. 15 lacs each in private hospitals, Jatoi said and added that Sindh Government was bearing rupees 30,000 expenses per patient daily basis in which they are being provided oxygen and other medical assistance.

He said experienced staff and doctors were available in the hospital for treatment of COVID-19 patients and modern CCTV cameras were installed to monitor the wards, ICUs and HDUs.

He said a model corona vaccination centre was established in a new building at Jamshoro hospital where the vaccination process was in progress.

A 30-bed Paeds ICU ward in civil hospital Hyderabad has been established by Sindh government for which construction work has almost been completed and installation process was in progress, Abdul Sattar Jatoi said and informed that for breast cancer patients and a modern Mammographic machine has also been imported from Germany to provide state of the art treatment facilities to cancer patients.

He said another modern 1.5 Tests superconductive MRI machine was purchased for civil hospital Hyderabad and now two machines were available for facilities of the poor patients.

He said patients of cardiology, urology, orthopaedic and other diseases were being provided best possible treatment facilities in the hospital as the provincial government had committed to give free medical care to poor people.

Jatoi said after shifting of NICVD to Qasimabad, the cardiology department had been established with modern equipment where cardiac patients are being provided best possible medication.

The Sindh government has spent billions of rupees in equipping civil hospital Hyderabad with state of the art technology and machines and it has become one of the best public sector hospitals of Sindh, Jatoi said.