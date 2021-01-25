UrduPoint.com
Civil Judge & Judicial Magistrate Transferred Acid Attack Case To ATC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :A Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate has transferred an acid attack case to the Anti Terrorism Court here Saturday on request of the complainant.

The complainant Ashraf Jatt, father of the underage boy who was allegedly subjected to the acid attack on November 18, 2020, in Hyderabad, pleaded before the court for the transfer.

Advocate Malik Irfan Aiwan, the complainant's lawyer, claimed that it was going to be the rare acid attack case which would be heard in an Anti Terrorism Court.

Aiwan said the boy was attacked allegedly by the suspect Azam after he refused alleged sexual overtures of the suspect.

The boy was seriously injured in the attack and he is still undertreatment in a hospital.

