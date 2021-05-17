Civil society condemns Israeli attacks

Civil society have condemned the Israeli attacks on Masjid-e-Aqsa and the killing of innocent Palestinian peopl

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Civil society have condemned the Israeli attacks on Masjid-e-Aqsa and the killing of innocent Palestinian people.

Notables, Workers and older people organised a protest at front of Press Club Sukkur on Monday against atrocities of the Israeli army against the Palestinian people.

Talking to media, Anwar Soomro, Riaz Samo, Muhammad Salim Bhutti and others said Israel was a terrorist country and there was a need to end Israeli terrorism.

They said that Pakistani nation will always stand against Israel.

The oppression of the Muslims will not be tolerated, they added.