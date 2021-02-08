UrduPoint.com
Clean And Green Pakistan Guaranteed To Bright Future: Dr. Hashamullah

Mon 08th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiative Clean and Green Pakistan is the guarantor of country's bright future. This was expressed by the KP minister for Social Welfare Dr. Hashamullah while addressing a ceremony after distribution of saplings here at Sajji Kot.

He further said that afforestation in the barren lands would revolutionize the economy, youth living in the rural areas could get the benefits of the billion tree tsunami tree plantation drive.

Dr. Hashamullah stated that Clean and Green Pakistan was an innovative program of PTI government from which unemployed youth could get the benefit, adding that Billion Tree program was largely admired by the world.

The minister said that the economy of a country depended on the local resources, in the hilly areas of Pakistan a large number of different trees could be planted.

He said that chief minister KPK himself working to improve the performance of departments under ministry of Social Welfare, adding with the consultation of people of Sajjikot we would start a mega project which would be beneficiary for the locals.

Earlier, during his visit of Havelian press club, the minister also congratulated the newly elected body of Hvelian Press Club (HPC) and Havelian Union of Journalists. He further said that the manifesto of PTI welcomed positive criticism and underline the need of freedom of speech.

Dr. Hashamullah stated "We have played role to resolve the issues of press clubs in all across the KPK".

The minister also assured the member of HPC for his cooperation. On the arrival, President HPC and GS Khaksar Nisar briefed the minister about the working and issues of the club.

