UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cleanliness Of Nullah's Being Completed To Protect Residents From Dengue Threat

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:40 PM

Cleanliness of Nullah's being completed to protect residents from dengue threat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Management Plan had been devised to save a large population residing along the banks of Nullah's in the district, said Manager Operation Nasir Mehmood Rawalpindi Waste Management Company here Monday.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he said survey was being carried out in areas adjacent to Nullah's in Tehsil Rawalpindi, Taxila, Gujar Khan, Murree, Kahuta, Kalar Syeda and Kotli Satian.

According to plan, in the first step disposal of garbage in Nullah's were being stopped and huge containers were being placed in the catchment area of the nullahsNasir said that special focus was being given to areas adjacent to them as garbage thrown in the Nullah was a major source of dengue spread.

He said special anti-dengue teams were being deputed in 10 union councils of the city located along the banks of Leh.

Related Topics

Dengue Murree Company Rawalpindi Nasir Gujar Khan Kotli Kahuta Taxila

Recent Stories

Twitter CEO launches #YouthForGood in the UAE

42 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed receives Mediterranean Parliamentar ..

57 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises Islamic economy contri ..

1 hour ago

Rapid processing, proactive mechanisms solutions t ..

1 hour ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs Strategic Affairs Coun ..

1 hour ago

Eight-week Regional U19 Academies programme commen ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.