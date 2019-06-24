(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Management Plan had been devised to save a large population residing along the banks of Nullah's in the district, said Manager Operation Nasir Mehmood Rawalpindi Waste Management Company here Monday.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he said survey was being carried out in areas adjacent to Nullah's in Tehsil Rawalpindi, Taxila, Gujar Khan, Murree, Kahuta, Kalar Syeda and Kotli Satian.

According to plan, in the first step disposal of garbage in Nullah's were being stopped and huge containers were being placed in the catchment area of the nullahsNasir said that special focus was being given to areas adjacent to them as garbage thrown in the Nullah was a major source of dengue spread.

He said special anti-dengue teams were being deputed in 10 union councils of the city located along the banks of Leh.