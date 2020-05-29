Clerk arrested for taking bribe

Anti-corruption police have arrested a clerk on taking bribe. According to details, , Shahid Iqbal Afrasiab, resident of Khushab filed an application to Regional Director Anti-Corruption, Sargodha had requested that Muhammad Rizwan resident of Khushab clerk at office AIG Lahore had received a bribe of Rs. 100,000 for recruitment in police now he was not Returning amount and not job a legal action should be taken against him

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Anti-corruption police have arrested a clerk on taking bribe. According to details, , Shahid Iqbal Afrasiab, resident of Khushab filed an application to Regional Director Anti-Corruption, Sargodha had requested that Muhammad Rizwan resident of Khushab clerk at office AIG Lahore had received a bribe of Rs. 100,000 for recruitment in police now he was not Returning amount and not job a legal action should be taken against him.

On which the Regional Director Anti-Corruption Sargodha after inquiry ordered to register case against the accused Muhammad Rizwan in Khushab Police Station Anti-Corruption. After completing inquiry anti-corruption Sargodha approves judicial action against accused Muhammad Rizwan. On the direction of Regional director Anti-corruption, Atif Shaukat, Assistant Director (Investigation) Anti-Corruption Khushab and his team raid at accused home and arrested him further investigation was underway.