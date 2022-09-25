UrduPoint.com

Climate Change Effects; World Must Recognize Pakistan's Sacrifices: Qayyum

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Climate Change Effects; world must recognize Pakistan's sacrifices: Qayyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Senior leader Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Lt Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum said on Sunday that climate change was a threat and the world must recognize Pakistan sacrifices.

Talking to ptv news, he said, at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Prime Minister rightly articulated Pakistan's plight at the hands of torrential rains and floods caused by the global climate change.

The developed countries of the world were responsible for the destruction caused by climate change as they had been emitting large amounts of greenhouse gases, but the price was paid by developing countries like Pakistan, he said.

Another important issue to which the PM perfectly drawn attention of the world leaders and financial institutions was the debt rescheduling due to climate-induced disaster in the country, he added.

Answering to a question regarding Kashmir, the PML-N leader said the issue had always been at the heart of Pakistan's foreign policy, and the PM presented the Kashmir's case appropriately at the UNGA, urging the international community to play due role for its resolution.

