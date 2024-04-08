Open Menu

Clinic Seald, Quack Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2024 | 12:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) A quack was apprehended for opening the clinic sealed by the district health authority without permission, police said.

Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Kot Addu had sealed clinic of the alleged quack, Muhammad Saleem at pull-88 road after raid.

However, the man opened the clinic on his own without meeting the lawful criteria, it was said.

Police registered the case against Muhammad Saleem on report of DDHO before arresting him from his clinic, added the official.

