Closure Of Business, Transport During Lockdown Irks Karachi'ites

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 10:17 PM

Closure of business, transport during lockdown irks Karachi'ites

Major trade centers remained close and business activities suspended in the metropolis on Saturday due to lockdown imposed by Sindh government to contain the fourth wave of COVID-19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Major trade centers remained close and business activities suspended in the metropolis on Saturday due to lockdown imposed by Sindh government to contain the fourth wave of COVID-19.

According to details, on the first day of the lockdown, entry of inter-city transport in Karachi was barred while educational institutions of the city were closed and ongoing examinations of intermediate were also postponed.

Suspension of business activities and closure of public transport created problems for citizens particularly for low income groups and daily wage workers while Police and other law enforcement agencies seen active for enforcement of lockdown in markets and on the roads.

Traffic remained thin while public transport almost missing on the roads which created issues for citizens. On the other hand passengers coming from or going to other areas of the province also had to face severe difficulties as inter city transport were not allowed to enter the metropolis.

Though decision of lockdown was effective for the entire province, strict enforcement of the decision was observed only in the provincial capital while somehow different situation was reported from other major cities and towns of Sindh.

Business and industrial community of the economic hub of Pakistan strongly opposed the lockdown decision while stating that the decision would negatively affect the national economy and multiply financial issues of masses particularly small businesses, daily wage labour force besides reducing the employment opportunities.

KCCI, FPCCI and other trade bodies urged the Sindh government to opt for strict and indiscriminate observance of COVID SOPs and enforcement of smart lockdown only in hotspots to better deal with situation arising out of spread of COVID-19 specifically the Delta variant.

