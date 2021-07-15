Clothing brands witnessing rush of customers ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Retailers of famous clothing brand stores in various shopping malls and markets are witnessing huge rush of customers where people of all age groups scrambling to shop ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Various major fashion brands and clothing boutiques have displayed an exquisite variety of fabrics offering 20 to 50% discount offer according to the affordability of the customers.

According to clothing brand retailers, buyers specially women have been showing keen interest in ready to wear clothes near Eid, as most brands have displayed number of discount rate sales on Eid collections.

A young customer talking to a private news channel said that due to summer heatwave mostly girls were relying on ready to wear light weight clothes.

Shopping outlets dealing in kids-wear, perfumes and footwear also saw brisk sales, said a retailer in shopping mall Islamabad.

Attractive colours with the latest designs of famous designers on quality stuff lawn is a gorgeous combination for fashion lovers on this Eid, said another girl.

"We are facing huge rush of customers. Women shoppers are more in number and children's quality products are also in high demand," said a seller of a cloth-shop.

"I have completed shopping for this Eid and bought clothes for my kids and husband," said another customer.