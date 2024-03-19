CM Approves Rs 100mln Compensation Package For SW Roof Collapse Victims
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2024 | 11:50 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur has approved Rs 100 million compensation package for the victim family of roof collapse incident in Ragzai area of south Waziristan in which six members of a family had lost lives.
On the directives of the CM, the provincial disaster management authority has released the cheque to Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan for payment to the affected family.
The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family and said that the provincial government was equally grieved over the tragedy.
