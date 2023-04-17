CM attends funeral of martyred policeman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has attended funeral prayer of Lahore Police Constable Muhammad Irfan who sacrificed his life while performing his professional duties.

The funeral prayer of the martyred was offered at District Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh, here on Sunday. Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Additional IGs attended the funeral prayer. DIG Operations Afzal Ahmed Kausar, DIG Investigation Kamran Adil, SSP Operations, SSP CIA, Divisional SPs, senior officers and a large number of police sepoys also attended the funeral prayer.

The CM offered fateha for the martyred Police Constable Muhammad Irfan. A smartly turned out contingent of police presented a guard of honour to the body of the martyred.

CM Mohsin Naqvi, IG Police and CCPO Lahore laid a floral wreath on the body of the martyred. Mohsin Naqvi, IG Police, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Ali Randhawa and senior police officers met with the heirs of the martyred.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi paid homage to the sacrifice of the martyred Constable Muhammad Irfan. He assured the family members to be completely looked after.

Martyred constable Muhammad Irfan was deputed at Chowki Sher Shah Chung Police Station. Constable Muhammad Irfan got severely injured due to firing of unknown dacoits in the area of Police Chowki Sher Shah on 7th of April. He was under treatment at Jinnah Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.