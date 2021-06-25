UrduPoint.com
CM Balochistan Condemns Attack On Security Forces In Sibi's Sangan

Fri 25th June 2021

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Friday strongly condemned the attack on security forces in Sangan area of Sibi district.

In a statement, he also expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC) personnel in the terrorist attack.

He paid rich tribute to the great sacrifice of the martyrs of FC personnel and saluted the eternal sacrifices of the security martyrs, saying sacrifices of security forces would not be wasted.

He said that the nation is united for the complete eradication of the scourge of terrorism.

Jam Kamal Khan further said that no one would be allowed to disrupt the peace of the province at any cost, adding some anti-state elements wanted to destabilize peace in the province through sabotage activities with the aim to halt the development of the projects in the area.

He said the nefarious design of terrorists would be eliminated from the country and the province under the contribution of people and our brave security forces.

Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs.

