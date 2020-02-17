CM Balochistan condoles death of Naeem ul Haque

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Naeem ul Haque, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister and a Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family members, said a condolence massage issued here on Sunday.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the members of his family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Mir Jam Kamal Khan said late Naeem ul Haque had played an effective role in promoting tolerance in politics and his services would be remembered in good words.