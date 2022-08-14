UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Inaugurates Tree Plantation Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2022 | 04:40 PM

CM Balochistan inaugurates Tree Plantation Drive

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo inaugurated the Monsoon Plantation Campaign 2022 by planting a pine tree in the Chief Minister Secretariat on Sunday.

Provincial Ministers including Zamark Khan Achakzai, Mir Naseebullah Marree, Mir Muhammad Khan Lehri, Abdul Khaliq Hazara, MPAs and other officials were present on the occasion.

About 4 million saplings will be planted in the tree planting campaign.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister directed that the students and civil society should also be included in the tree planting campaign and the importance of tree planting.

He said that losses have been caused by the recent rains, but the drought of the last ten years has also ended and the rise of the underground water level would have positive effects on the agriculture and forestry sectors.

He directed that more important than planting trees was the care of trees which should be ensured in every case.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Water Civil Society Agriculture Drought Sunday Million Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

7 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

16 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

16 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

16 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.