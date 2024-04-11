CM Balochistan Meets With Bilawal Bhutto Zardari In Naudero House
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2024 | 10:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti met Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Neudero house on Thursday.
Divisional President Aijaz Jakhrani was also present on the occasion.
The chief minister Balochistan congratulated Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Eid. The Chairman of PPP and CM Bugti discussed various political issues including the formation of Balochistan Cabinet. The CM informed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the launch awareness program of Benazir Bhutto Scholarship in the province.
On this occasion, the Chairman PPP and the CM of Balochistan agreed to cooperate with the provincial governments of Sindh and Balochistan for significant improvement in the health sector.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Balochistan is close to his heart , has already taken steps to end the backwardness of the province, will continue the continuation of public welfare measures, Sindh government will support Balochistan in the health sector.
CM Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that according to the vision of Pakistan Peoples Party, they are planning for the welfare of the poor people. The government under the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has formulated a comprehensive strategy to end the sense of deprivation of the people of Balochistan.
