Open Menu

CM Balochistan Meets With Bilawal Bhutto Zardari In Naudero House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2024 | 10:50 PM

CM Balochistan meets with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Naudero house

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti met Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Neudero house on Thursday.

Divisional President Aijaz Jakhrani was also present on the occasion.

The chief minister Balochistan congratulated Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Eid. The Chairman of PPP and CM Bugti discussed various political issues including the formation of Balochistan Cabinet. The CM informed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the launch awareness program of Benazir Bhutto Scholarship in the province.

On this occasion, the Chairman PPP and the CM of Balochistan agreed to cooperate with the provincial governments of Sindh and Balochistan for significant improvement in the health sector.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Balochistan is close to his heart , has already taken steps to end the backwardness of the province, will continue the continuation of public welfare measures, Sindh government will support Balochistan in the health sector.

CM Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that according to the vision of Pakistan Peoples Party, they are planning for the welfare of the poor people. The government under the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has formulated a comprehensive strategy to end the sense of deprivation of the people of Balochistan.

Related Topics

Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Balochistan Chief Minister Benazir Bhutto Poor Pakistan Peoples Party Government Cabinet Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

16 hours ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

1 day ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

2 days ago
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

2 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

2 days ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

2 days ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

2 days ago
 'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Lui ..

'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique

2 days ago
 Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League sta ..

Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan