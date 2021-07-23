CM Balochistan vows to develop province

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Friday visited the industrial city of Hub on the third day of Eid-ul-Azha.

Upon his arrival, he was warmly received by the tribal elders including the regional dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said that the city of Hub growing fast so as its needs are increasing everyday.

The CM said that major projects for construction and development of Gadani and Hub have been included in the current PSDP.

He said under the healthcare facilities, one million rupees would be provided to each family under the health card system to the officers and workers.

Jam Kamal Khan said measures were being taken to develop Balochistan.

He said people of Balochistan could not be misled through negative agenda.

He said the provincial government had taken steps for the development of the province and the socio-economic growth and added these steps should have been taken by the past regimes.

"Today we have brought 600 billion rupees from the federation and mega projects of many districts of Balochistan are included in the Federal budget." CM said.