CM Condemns Check-post Firing, DI Khan Blast

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned firing at Kotla Syedan check-post and a suicide bomb blast at the DHQ hospital in Dera Ismail Khan.

He expressed sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of innocent people including policemen.

Usman Buzdar also expressed sympathy with the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured people.

He said that the cowardly acts of terrorists could not weaken the resolve of the people against terrorism, as people are united to eliminate the menace. He said that terrorists were enemies of humanity. He expressed condolences with the family members of the martyrs.

