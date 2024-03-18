CM condoles loss of six lives in roof collapse incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday condoled the tragic incident in which six members of a single family lost their lives due to the roof collapse of a house in the Raghzai area of South Waziristan.

In a condolence statement, he expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives and extended heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the affected family.

He prayed for the departed souls and for patience for the bereaved, as well as for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The Chief Minister directed the relevant district administration to provide immediate relief to the affected family and timely medical assistance to the injured.