CM Directs IGP To Monitor Overseas' Complaints Redressal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2023 | 08:10 PM

CM directs IGP to monitor overseas' complaints redressal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has issued directions to the Inspector General of Police to promptly redress the grievances of overseas Pakistanis asking him to personally monitor complaint redressal system.

He directed that all commissioners, regional police officers (RPOs), deputy commissioners and district police officers (DPOs) should leave no stone unturned to resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis in their relevant cities. He directed the administrative and police officers to redress the grievances of overseas Pakistanis and submit a report to the CM office every month.

Mohsin Naqvi directed that overseas Pakistanis should be kept posted regularly on the progress being made with regard to redressal of every complaint, adding that a time frame should be chalked out to resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis residing abroad.

He asserted that every complaint should be disposed off in a minimum span of time, adding that a slow paced traditional action on a complaint being sent by a portal, telephone or by mail would not be tolerated. Mohsin Naqvi stated that officers concerned would monitor steps being taken to redress the grievances of overseas Pakistanis in the CM office as well.

The CM remarked that those occupying property, estate or assets of overseas Pakistanis would be dealt with an iron hand. Overseas Pakistanis were ambassador of Pakistan in abroad and prompt redressal of their grievances was our foremost responsibility, he added.

