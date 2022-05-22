CM directs to release Shireen Mazari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz while directing to release PTI leader Shireen Mazari, said being a woman, she was respect worthy.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the chief minister said that the arrest of any woman did not hold compatibility with the moral values. He directed that the investigation should also be carried out against the Anti-Corruption staff for arresting Shireen Mazari.

Hamza Shahbaz said that if the arrest was inevitable as a result of investigation then the law would take its own course, however, he did not agree with the arrest procedure of Shireen Mazari.

The PML-N as a political party believed in giving respect to the women, he said and condemned the indecent language being uttered about Maryam Nawaz.

The CM directed Rawalpindi police to ensure release of Shireen Mazari from the custody of Anti-Corruption.