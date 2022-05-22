UrduPoint.com

CM Directs To Release Shireen Mazari

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2022 | 12:20 AM

CM directs to release Shireen Mazari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz while directing to release PTI leader Shireen Mazari, said being a woman, she was respect worthy.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the chief minister said that the arrest of any woman did not hold compatibility with the moral values. He directed that the investigation should also be carried out against the Anti-Corruption staff for arresting Shireen Mazari.

Hamza Shahbaz said that if the arrest was inevitable as a result of investigation then the law would take its own course, however, he did not agree with the arrest procedure of Shireen Mazari.

The PML-N as a political party believed in giving respect to the women, he said and condemned the indecent language being uttered about Maryam Nawaz.

The CM directed Rawalpindi police to ensure release of Shireen Mazari from the custody of Anti-Corruption.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rawalpindi Women Moral From

Recent Stories

President for increasing women employment opportun ..

President for increasing women employment opportunities in private sector

56 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan issues show-cause ..

Election Commission of Pakistan issues show-cause notice to 11 political parties ..

56 minutes ago
 PMC conducts first ever dental NLE-2

PMC conducts first ever dental NLE-2

56 minutes ago
 Robbers loot cash, jewelery, valuables from citize ..

Robbers loot cash, jewelery, valuables from citizens

56 minutes ago
 Under trial prisoner commits suicide in Nara jail

Under trial prisoner commits suicide in Nara jail

56 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday 21 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday 21 May 2022

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.