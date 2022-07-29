CM directs to speed up relief activities for flood affectees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has directed to speed up relief activities for flood affectees in Rajanpur, Rojhan and Taunsa areas.

In a statement issued on Friday, the CM said that no effort should be spared in providing relief to the flood victims.

The food and other needs of the flood-affected people should be taken care of, he said and added that the administration should ensure the provision of all possible facilities to the affectees in the relief camps.

The line departments have been mobilized for relief activities in the flood-affected areas and necessary items should be available in abundance in the relief camps, he stressed.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi also directed to set up medical camps in the affected areas and assured that the affected villages will not be left alone as providing relief to the affectees is a top priority.