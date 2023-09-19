CM explores bilateral collaboration with Ningxia officials during China visit

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the Communist Party Secretary Office in Yinchuan, the capital of China's Ningxia province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the Communist Party Secretary Office in Yinchuan, the capital of China's Ningxia province.

Nangxia Communist Party Secretary Liang Yanshun extended a warm welcome to CM Mohsin Naqvi and the accompanying delegation, said a handout issued here.

During their official meeting, the CM and Nangxia Communist Party Secretary Liang Yanshun discussed the development of Ningxia and the implementation of a streamlined one-window operation. They mutually agreed to leverage China's expertise in meat production, dairy development, Information Technology, and drip irrigation systems.

Furthermore, It was decided in principle to declare Sahiwal and Bahawalpur as sister cities of Wuzheng and Zhang Wei in Nangxia.

Mohsin Naqvi extended a written invitation to Secretary Nangxia Communist Party, Liang Yanshun, to visit Punjab, which was graciously accepted. Additionally, both parties concurred on the revival of the 17-year-old sister province agreement between Nangxia and Punjab.

The CM emphasized the unbreakable bond of friendship between Pakistan and China and expressed admiration for the industrial and agricultural development model in Ningxia.

In response, Nangxia Communist Party Secretary Liang Yanshun commended Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi's efforts, assuring unwavering cooperation for the progress and prosperity of Punjab and its people.

Subsequently, Nangxia Communist Party Secretary Liang Yanshun bid farewell to Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the delegation. Also present on the occasion were Li Dongsheng, Secretary General of the Standing Committee of Nangxia Communist Party, Wang Zhujun, Mayor of Wuzhen, Mahong Hai, Mayor of Zongyi, Yang Jinhui, Head of Nangxia Industry and Information Technology, Ping Zhuhei, Director General of the Environment and Ecology Department, Wang Jian, Director General of Agriculture and Agricultural Affairs, Fan Hua Fung, Head of the Foreign Affairs Office.

The delegation included Provincial ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Azfar Nasir, Chief Secretary Zahid Zaman Akhtar, and Secretary of Finance Mujahid Sherdil.