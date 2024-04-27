CM Expresses Grief Over Demise Of APP's Chitral Correspondent
Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of local Journalist and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Chitral correspondent Gul Hamad Farooqi.
In a condolence message, the Chief Minister prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.
Gul Hamad Farooqi passed away due cardiac arrest.
He was associated with APP for more than 15 years.
His funeral prayer offered at his village Shabqader Charsadda and was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard.
