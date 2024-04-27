Open Menu

CM Expresses Grief Over Demise Of APP's Chitral Correspondent

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM

CM expresses grief over demise of APP's Chitral correspondent

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of local Journalist and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Chitral correspondent Gul Hamad Farooqi.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Gul Hamad Farooqi passed away due cardiac arrest.

He was associated with APP for more than 15 years.

His funeral prayer offered at his village Shabqader Charsadda and was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Charsadda Chitral Prayer Family

Recent Stories

Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 ..

Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 metric tons

55 minutes ago
 SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters

SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters

2 hours ago
 PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in ..

PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh today

3 hours ago
 Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global a ..

Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global award

3 hours ago
 Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding ..

Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding festivities spark joy

4 hours ago
 TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fas ..

TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fashion show in Karachi

4 hours ago
Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to ..

Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in all fields

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

9 hours ago
 HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences d ..

HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme

18 hours ago
 ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia ..

ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan