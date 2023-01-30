CM for ensuring availability of free medicines in emergencies at govt hospitals

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday said that the government wanted to ensure a free supply of medicines in emergencies of all public sector hospitals

He was presiding over a meeting here to review the medical facilities of Allied Hospital and consented to the proposal to include philanthropic industrialists in the syndicate of Faisalabad Medical University.

The CM said that there should be a clear difference in providing facilities for treatment to patients in hospitals, adding that necessary steps should be taken to provide facilities in all hospitals, including Faisalabad.

A principled decision was taken to establish Friends of Allied Hospital Faisalabad to construct a new emergency block there. The CM ordered the allocation of a portion of land to start work on this project without delay and directed to register FIR for overcharging in the parking lot of Allied Hospital. The parking lot's management should be handed over to the Faisalabad Parking Company, he added.

The meeting was told that four modular operation theatres of Allied Hospital would become functional by mid of February.

The CM directed that the other operation theatres should also be made functional as soon as possible. He agreed to hand over the management of the regional blood center in Faisalabad to the Indus Foundation.

An industrialist Syed Umar Nazr Shah assured full cooperation to take measures for the citizens. Ahmad Shafi of Crescent Group said that there could be no greater good than saving someone's life and assured to extend full cooperation in this regard. Farooq Shaikh said that they would work shoulder to shoulder with the government for the welfare of patients.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Dr. Javed Akram, Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Ahmad Javed Qazi, Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University, MS Allied Hospital and others attended the meeting. Commissioner Faisalabad Silwat Saeed participated through video link.