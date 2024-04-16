CM For Improved Hospital Management System Of THQ Murree
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 02:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Murree's Tehsil Headquarters Hospital here on Tuesday and examined various departments of the hospital.
The chief minister expressed anger on seeing the long cues of patients in the OPD. She reprimanded the hospital medical superintendent and directed for an improved OPD system to avoid long waiting for the visiting patients. Fix the hospital system, patients are dying, she warned.
CM visited various departments and patients' wards of the hospital. While interacting with the women waiting in the queue, she inquired about any problems they were facing and assured them for early resolution of the issues.
The chief minister inspected the medical facilities and interacted with under treatment patients in OPD.
She also consoled the sick mother and daughter, expressed her compassion to the little child and directed the doctor for the best treatment of them. The Chief Minister visited the patients in the emergency ward and prayed for their early recovery. She directed for better care of patients in the emergency department.
The chief minister also interacted with patients' attendants and inquired about the provision of free medicines to the patients and medical tests facilities by the hospital.
During the visit Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also inspected the PCU center, reviewed the facilities in the medical ward, gynecology wards and children's nursery.
The patients of the hospital expressed their joy during CM's visit and her conversation with them.
Recent Stories
Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain
Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series
LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tandoors/Nan-bais defy govt's Roti, Naan price reduction in ICT1 minute ago
-
Meeting discussed improvement of sanitation situation1 minute ago
-
HESCO anti-theft drive continues, 322 more connections detected11 minutes ago
-
Another spell of heavy rainfall expected in Hazara division from Wednesday11 minutes ago
-
Parents urged to ensure vaccination of kids against measles11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, KSA resolve to build strong partnership, promote economic cooperation21 minutes ago
-
11 drivers booked over traffic violation21 minutes ago
-
Flash flood kills two girls in Hazara, injure several others31 minutes ago
-
Three killed in Malaysia accident laid to rest in Rustam31 minutes ago
-
UAJK advances academic infrastructure with cutting edge equipment31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reiterate commitment to enhanced bilateral strategic, economic partnership51 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road accident1 hour ago