Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 02:40 PM

CM for improved hospital management system of THQ Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Murree's Tehsil Headquarters Hospital here on Tuesday and examined various departments of the hospital.

The chief minister expressed anger on seeing the long cues of patients in the OPD. She reprimanded the hospital medical superintendent and directed for an improved OPD system to avoid long waiting for the visiting patients. Fix the hospital system, patients are dying, she warned.

CM visited various departments and patients' wards of the hospital. While interacting with the women waiting in the queue, she inquired about any problems they were facing and assured them for early resolution of the issues.

The chief minister inspected the medical facilities and interacted with under treatment patients in OPD.

She also consoled the sick mother and daughter, expressed her compassion to the little child and directed the doctor for the best treatment of them. The Chief Minister visited the patients in the emergency ward and prayed for their early recovery. She directed for better care of patients in the emergency department.

The chief minister also interacted with patients' attendants and inquired about the provision of free medicines to the patients and medical tests facilities by the hospital.

During the visit Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also inspected the PCU center, reviewed the facilities in the medical ward, gynecology wards and children's nursery.

The patients of the hospital expressed their joy during CM's visit and her conversation with them.

