CM For Timely Completion Of KICHCH

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 03:02 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities concerned to complete the first phase of the ongoing project of Khyber Institute of Child Health and Children Hospital (KICHCH) by June next year

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities concerned to complete the first phase of the ongoing project of Khyber Institute of Child Health and Children Hospital (KICHCH) by June next year.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held the previous day to review the progress on the establishment of Khyber Institute of Child Health and Children's Hospital.

He described the project of Khyber Institute of Child Health and Children Hospital as important for people of the province.

He said the provincial government should ensure the provision of financial resources for the completion of this important project of public welfare.

Provincial Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Health Secretary Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Hospital Director Hayatabad Medical Complex Dr Shehzad Akbar and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting about the progress of the project, it was informed that 90 percent of the construction work of the project had been completed and the first phase of the project would be completed by June 2022.

While the second phase would be completed by December 2022, the third phase of the project would be completed by June 2023.

