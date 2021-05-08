CM gave approval of dam project in DG Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday while giving approval of the construction of a dam in Surra near Sanghar of DG Khan, directed that the project be included in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) in next fiscal year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday while giving approval of the construction of a dam in Surra near Sanghar of DG Khan, directed that the project be included in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) in next fiscal year.

He was presiding over a meeting through video link at his office to review the progress of the project of construction of dams to store water of hill-torrents in Rajanpur and DG Khan.

The chief minister further directed that the feasibility study of the dam should be completed at the earliest.

The water of hill-torrents of DG Khan and Rajanpur could be stored and used for agriculture and irrigation purposes. The construction of the dam in Surra will provide water to the people up to Taunsa in abundant quantity besides ensuring development in agri-sector, he said.

The Surra dam project will prove to be a game-changer for the area.

Usman Buzdar further directed to constitute a steering committee and a separate working group for this project.

Chairman P&D will be the head of the committee whereas the working group will consist of experts of concerned departments.

Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government will start the Surra dam as a pilot project. The construction of the dam will also provide water to the crops.

He said that rainwater go to drains and become waste in the rainy season every year.

He said that construction of the dam will also promote tourism in the area.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was briefed about the technical issues and about the progress on the feasibility study of the dam.

Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Irrigation, Chairman P&D, Secretary Finance, MD, GM and Chief Engineer of NESPAK participated in the meeting.

Secretaries of Agriculture, Forests, Livestock and Housing Departments participatedfrom committee room of civil secretariat through video link and experts from Turkey and Germany participated through zoom.