UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Gave Approval Of Dam Project In DG Khan

Sumaira FH 13 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 09:37 PM

CM gave approval of dam project in DG Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday while giving approval of the construction of a dam in Surra near Sanghar of DG Khan, directed that the project be included in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) in next fiscal year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday while giving approval of the construction of a dam in Surra near Sanghar of DG Khan, directed that the project be included in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) in next fiscal year.

He was presiding over a meeting through video link at his office to review the progress of the project of construction of dams to store water of hill-torrents in Rajanpur and DG Khan.

The chief minister further directed that the feasibility study of the dam should be completed at the earliest.

The water of hill-torrents of DG Khan and Rajanpur could be stored and used for agriculture and irrigation purposes. The construction of the dam in Surra will provide water to the people up to Taunsa in abundant quantity besides ensuring development in agri-sector, he said.

The Surra dam project will prove to be a game-changer for the area.

Usman Buzdar further directed to constitute a steering committee and a separate working group for this project.

Chairman P&D will be the head of the committee whereas the working group will consist of experts of concerned departments.

Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government will start the Surra dam as a pilot project. The construction of the dam will also provide water to the crops.

He said that rainwater go to drains and become waste in the rainy season every year.

He said that construction of the dam will also promote tourism in the area.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was briefed about the technical issues and about the progress on the feasibility study of the dam.

Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Irrigation, Chairman P&D, Secretary Finance, MD, GM and Chief Engineer of NESPAK participated in the meeting.

Secretaries of Agriculture, Forests, Livestock and Housing Departments participatedfrom committee room of civil secretariat through video link and experts from Turkey and Germany participated through zoom.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Turkey Agriculture Dam Germany Progress Rajanpur Sanghar From General Motors Housing Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

15 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.