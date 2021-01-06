CM Gilgit Baltistan, newly elected Cabinet visit PTI Central Secretariat

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid accompanied by his cabinet members on Wednesday visited Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Secretariat and met with the central leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid accompanied by his cabinet members on Wednesday visited Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Secretariat and met with the central leadership.

During the visit, they met with Chief Organizer PTI Saifullah Khan Nyazee and central leaderships of PTI including Senior Vice President Arshad Dad and Secretary Information Ahmed Jawad, said a press release.

A special reception was also arranged in the honor of Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan and the newly elected Cabinet members. Addressing the reception, CM Gilgit Baltistan said that PTI has broken the traditional idol of politics in GB.

He said that despite Federal government, the PTI has contested the elections as a party.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed a message of hope to the people of Gilgit regarding the interim constitutional province.

"Opposition was becoming an obstacle in providing rights to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan", he said.

He said "We will fulfill every promise made to the people of GB keeping in view the UN resolutions".

In his remarks, Chief Organizer PTI congratulated Chief Minister GB and Cabinet members on assuming office after historic victory.

He said that PTI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has set comprehensive goals for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan.

"We will provide full support to the Chief Minister and his government to achieve important governmental and administrative goals" he said.

He said that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI government will make history by providing all rights, services and progress and prosperity in GB. Vice President and Administrator Central Secretariat Zahid Hussain Kazmi, Vice President Umar Cheema, Central Secretary Finance Siraj Ahmad Khan and Central Joint Secretary Nilufer Bakhtiar were also present on the occasion.

Central Joint Secretary Musaddiq Mehmood Ghman, Central Deputy Secretary General Ijaz Rafi Butt and Chief of Staff to Chief Organizer Col (retd) Amanullah Khan also attended the function.

President of PTI Women's Dr. Noshin Hamid and General Secretary Senator Sami Ezdi also attended the reception.