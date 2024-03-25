CM Greets Hindu Community On Holi
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 08:13 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) “Happy Holi to Hindu community around the world, especially in Pakistan,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while congratulating Hindu community on the festival of Holi.
The Chief Minister expressed her best wishes for the Hindu community on this blissful occasion of Holi. She added,”I share your joy on this joyous occasion.
”
The Chief Minister remarked that the Hindu community is playing a valuable role in the economic development of Pakistan. She added that all those living in Pakistan are one, peace will shine in the colors of Holi.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif highlighted, ”The PML-N government believes in equality, justice and fairness. May the festival of Holi be a source of tolerance, happiness, peace and prosperity."
