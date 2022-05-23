CM grieved over loss of lives in road accident

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident near Murree

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident near Murree.

The chief minister directed the administration to provide the best medical facilities to the injured being treated at Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) hospital. He also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.