CM Inaugurates Ambulance Service For COVID-19 Vaccination

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 07:20 PM

CM inaugurates ambulance service for COVID-19 vaccination

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday inaugurated an ambulance service for pick and drop of elderly citizens and physically challenged persons to and from coronavirus vaccination centres.

The chief minister also inspected corona vaccination centre at LDA sports Complex and appreciated the steps taken by the Health Department.

He expressed satisfaction over the facilities, being provided for vaccination of elderly citizens. The visitors appreciated the CM for the arrangements made for them and congratulated him.

An elderly woman told the CM that she faced no problem during the vaccination process as the best facilities were being provided there.

The CM went to various counters to watch the vaccination process and expressed happiness with the arrangements as people were being vaccinated with respect and honour. He announced increasing the number of vaccination centres also.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Commissioner Lahore and Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare were also present.

