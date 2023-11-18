CM KP condoles over demise of Gohar Ayub

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former National Assembly Speaker and Federal Minister, Gohar Ayub Khan.

The chief minister extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family.

He prayed for the departed soul's forgiveness and patience for the bereaved family.

In this time of sorrow, we stand with the grieving family of the late Gohar Ayub Khan.

